Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Geoffrey Robertson helped in the defence of Julian Assange while his ancestors are responsible for the birth of Horsley

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:03am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAPTO BOY: Geoffrey Robertson is a human rights barrister, academic, author and broadcaster. Picture: Supplied

Geoffrey Robertson QC is a human rights barrister and judge, he's mentored Amal Clooney, is a Rhodes scholar, has been involved in the defence of Julian Assange, while his ancestors are basically responsible for the existence of Dapto.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.