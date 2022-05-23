A man who threatened staff at a Coles in Berkeley has been successfully appealed his sentence and will be released from jail on strict conditions.
Jamaine Russell, 21, entered the Winnima Way supermarket about 9.50am on Monday, April 4 and purchased items, before verbally abusing three workers - two women and a man.
He then left the store but returned a short time later, wielding an axe and threatening staff again.
Following the offences, Russell was sentenced in April to 18 months in jail, however Barrister Jack Hibbard, appearing for Russell argued in Wollongong District Court on Monday, said rehabilitation would be better achieved by an intensive corrections order.
Mr Hibbard said Russell would be well supported in the community by his partner who works full time and who they share a child with.
Lawyers also highlighted rehabilitative programs Russell had engaged in.
The Crown, while highlighting the risks of reoffending if Russell were to be released from prison, said it was open to an intensive corrections order with strict conditions.
Judge Andrew Haesler, in making his decision, referenced Russell's underlying psychological conditions and upbringing of profound deprivation and released Russell, noting if any further offences were to be committed there would be little chance of spending a conviction in the community.
"My judgement is that you will be released today," Judge Haesler said. "You will be on very strict conditions, if you stuff up, you could be back in jail."
In making his decision to release Russell on a intensive corrections order, Judge Haesler highlighted the potential for rehabilitation.
"Community safety would be best served by you being rehabilitated in the community and subject to more stringent conditions for the period of the sentence."
Russell's community corrections order was imposed for 18 months, and taking into account time served would last for a further 16 months. Russell was also restricted from going within 100 metres of the Berkeley shopping centre, including Berkeley Coles.
