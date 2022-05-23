A man who admitted to growing hydroponic cannabis in a shed in his backyard in Primbee has been sentenced to 150 hours of community service and a community corrections order.
Christopher Leonardi, 49, pleaded guilty in April to establishing a hydroponic set-up, including an automatic water system, lights and filters and diverting power through transformers to grow his dozen cannabis plants.
In sentencing Leonardi in Wollongong District Court on Monday, Judge Andrew Haesler said this wasn't Leinardi's first attempt at growing his own, having been caught with a similar set up in 2010.
"Leonardi is no stranger to the criminal law and no stranger to consequences of cultivating cannabis and illegally diverting electricity for hydroponic cultivation of cannabis," Judge Haesler said
At the time of Leonardi's arrest in 2020, Leonardi was on bail for the previous offence which involved the supply of cannabis, however Judge Haesler accepted the latest set up was for Leonardi's own personal consumption.
Despite this, Judge Haesler said the courts had to discourage the cultivation of cannabis in NSW, even if it is legalised in other states. Judge Haesler said the diversion of electricity also put Leonardi and others at risk.
"As someone whose father trained as an electrician, we were always taught how dangerous it was and how easy it was to harm someone. The two months spent in custody should be symbolic of the seriousness of that matter," Judge Haesler said.
In sentencing Leonardi, Judge Haesler took into account Leonardi's current employment as a scaffolder and the support of his family.
Judge Haesler imposed a community corrections order of one year and six months from Monday, May 23 and required Leonardi to complete 150 hours of community service.
Leonardi was also fined $1000 for possessing prohibited steroids.
Judge Haesler also ordered Leonardi's cannabis plants be destroyed.
