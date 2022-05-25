Goerlach eyeing Paris Paralympics farewell as career enters twilight

Turning 40 this year, Jonathan Goerlach knows his triathlon career is approaching the finish line.
Whether it be this year or after the 2024 Paris Paralympics, the veteran recognises the end is near.
That has Goerlach determined to make the most of every opportunity he has to compete.
An athlete with vision impairment, the Wollongong talent has been selected to race in the para-triathlon event at the looming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, which start on July 28.
There he will have the chance to compete alongside Australia's top able-bodied athletes, an opportunity even the Olympics does not offer.
A sixth-place finish at the recent World Triathlon Para Series Yokohama event has Goerlach confident he's building towards the competition and he's eyeing a medal in what could be his only Commonwealth Games.
"It's going to be hard," Goerlach said. "There's a couple of athletes who have come in, so there's definitely competition there to get a medal. I will train as hard as I can and do my best on the day.
''Hopefully that will bring home a medal and if not, I'll be at the Commonwealth Games and have that experience."
Should all go to plan, Goerlach will line up at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
There he hopes to build on his performance in Tokyo, the athlete finishing eighth in his first Paralympic Games.
Goerlach recognises the path to Paris won't be an easy one, with a number of younger competitors taking up the sport in recent years.
Given the nature of Paralympic Games qualification, the veteran must be among the world's elite to book his spot in the team.
"It's a year by year thing for me," he said. "I am targeting Paris in 2024 but it's hard. There's guys more than half my age that are racing and they're machines. They're getting faster and faster.
"There's only 10 spots up for grabs in the Paralympics in each category, so it's getting even harder every Games.
"Hopefully by July next year when the qualification window starts, I'm still right up there and can have a shot at qualifying because I'd definitely love to be there."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
