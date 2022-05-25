Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goerlach eyeing Paris Paralympics farewell as career enters twilight

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:21am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parisian plan: Jonathan Goerlach hopes to compete at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Picture: Adam McLean

Turning 40 this year, Jonathan Goerlach knows his triathlon career is approaching the finish line.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.