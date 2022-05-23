Illawarra Mercury

Former Wiggles manager Paul Field bears fresh fruit of creativity with Peachy Keen

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated May 23 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRUITFUL: Paul Field combined his talents with Golden Guitar-winner Shane Nicholson and brother and Wiggles songwriter John Field in new children's musical project Peachy Keen.

WHEN it comes to early childhood musical entertainment, it's fair to say Paul Field knows his product.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.