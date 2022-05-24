Illawarra Blue Stars enjoy successful start to cross country season

Illawarra Blue Stars commenced cross country last Sunday on a positive note with a good turn up at the Fairy Meadow course.
Younger members shone both over the two kilometre and 5km courses, that was a test of speed and endurance. Jessica Hogg dominated the 5km and is showing why she is among the top bracket over these longer distances.
The courses are varied and present the athletes with a degree of speed, endurance and fitness, but as the winter series progresses, athletes' improvement will be shown. The form of cross country offers everything and athletes will welcome the opportunity to improve their endurance for the coming up 2022-2023 summer season.
Joshua Brown mixed it with the older athletes but took to the course full of running and determination to record a good spot of fourth overall. Noah Kovacs took out a great second in the 5km, he too running well over the longer distance, and giving a lot away in age and experience.
So who will take out Blue Star awards, when the club presents its annual awards and presentation evening on Saturday June 4. To be held at Dapto Leagues Club, all members are in line for the special awards with many of the club's athletes having a very good summer.
The awards do not only cover performances but many are recognised for their outstanding contribution to the club and also for sportsmanship. Our officials do not miss out and are considered for many of the awards. Encouragement awards are also given out, with many of the clubs juniors being nominated.
Congratulations must go to javelin ace Alex Del Popolo who recently was named in the 'Up and Coming athletes' team. This team has been announced by Australian selectors as a team of budding young athletes who have shown they can develop into Open Australian reps. This will be the first time Alex will wear the green and gold, and a great reward for a very good season, showing improvement in every competition. Well done Alex from all of us at IBS.
