Illawarra Blue Stars enjoy successful start to cross country season

Congratulations must go to javelin ace Alex Del Popolo who recently was named in the 'Up and Coming athletes' team. This team has been announced by Australian selectors as a team of budding young athletes who have shown they can develop into Open Australian reps. This will be the first time Alex will wear the green and gold, and a great reward for a very good season, showing improvement in every competition. Well done Alex from all of us at IBS.

