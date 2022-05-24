Illawarra Mercury
Kye Rowles, A-Leagues All Stars ready to take on Barcelona's best in Sydney

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 24 2022 - 11:34am, first published 6:30am
EYES ON THE PRIZE: Mariners defender Kye Rowles chases after the ball against the Victory earlier this season. Picture: Ashley Feder/Getty Images

Like many young Aussie footballers, Kye Rowles grew up with the word 'Barcelona' being synonymous with the world game.

Local News

