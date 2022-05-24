Could the northern Illawarra go 'teal' at the NSW election next March?

Affluent, environmentally conscious independents have dramatically reshaped the voting landscape after Saturday's election, and local politicians are speculating that the northern Illawarra could become a "teal" zone.
The region is often criticised for being rusted on Labor, but looking at the results in individual booths, voting patterns show residents along the Coal Coast are willing to shift their votes.
Advertisement
As a climate exposed area with high property prices, a strong Green vote, and more Sydneysiders moving to the area, the area is becoming a strong mix of blue and green.
Not only that, in the next state election, the northern suburbs are part of a very marginal seat.
Seat boundaries have been redrawn since the 2019 election, and the Sutherland Liberal seat of Healthcote has moved south to Bulli.
According to the ABC's election guru Antony Green, this makes it a notional Labor seat with a very slim margin of 1.7 per cent.
"The Liberal MP for Heathcote, Lee Evans, faces a serious challenge in his re-drawn seat. It has shed Liberal voting territory in the Sutherland Shire and been pushed south into the left-leaning suburbs of the northern Illawarra," Mr Green wrote in August last year.
Of the 10 northern suburbs booths which will fall into Heathcote in March 2023, two (Austinmer and Wombarra) were won by Greens on first preferences and one (Helensburgh) was won by the Liberals at Saturday's election.
Labor got the highest first preference vote in the remaining seven (and won all the booths on two-party preferences), showing that the traditional working class party still has strong support in the region.
But in four of those booths (Thirroul, Thirroul East, Stanwell Park and Coledale) the Greens ' Dylan Green came within a couple of percentage points of beating Alison Byrnes.
The swings towards the Greens was more than 10 per cent in several booths, and up to 13.8 per cent at Wombarra.
Mr Evans acknowledged that he faced a challenge at the 2023 election, and said the results from Saturday showed the continuing trend towards a strong Green vote in his electorate.
However, he also said he believed the Liberals had done reasonably well, especially given the candidate Marcus Uren had "entered the field very late in the game".
"There are lots of very well paid professionals in the area who are voting Green, and as the candidate it's my job to find out why they are not looking at the Liberals," he said.
"I'm not taking anything for granted - I've got to win this seat so we can maintain government."
Keira MP Ryan Park, who represents many of the towns which will move into Heathcote at the next election, said the area north of Bulli shared characteristics with areas which voted teal at the federal election.
Advertisement
"We've been seeing this shift for some time but it's been accelerated over the last few years where we've seen a migration from Sydney down to the beautiful northern suburbs," he said.
"We've had a changing demographic mix, for a long time they've always been environmentally aware but I think that has increased in the last few years and it's become a significant priority, and they want to see governments make real commitments towards addressing the challenges that we face on climate change."
Read more: Alison Byrnes wins Cunningham for Labor
"Heathcote is critically important for Labor, it's one of the seats we need to pick up to from the government and it's not going to be easy. Liberals have been in power - they have the benefit of incumbency, and we are going to have to work doubly as hard to make sure we are addressing those issues."
Mr Park said the major parties would be foolish to ignore the messages from the federal election.
He said the results in booths from Bulli north showed that people were more willing to switch their votes between parties or independents. And as well as climate, he said the federal results showed integrity in government and policies that support women would be important at the state election.
Advertisement
Northern Illawarra councillor Mithra Cox agreed Heathcote had become one of the state's most interesting contests, and said the federal election results, as well as last year's council election results in Ward 1 indicated strong support for the Greens.
"Heathcote is one of the seats the Greens are looking at, because if you look at the results form the council election we won the booths from Bulli to Stanwell Park," she said.
"That would make it a three cornered contest."
She said the redistribution was good news for northern Illawarra residents, and could lead to action on issues like the Thirroul village development and Lawrence Hargrave Drive traffic.
"The Illawarra will suddenly make up the majority of the electorate, which is good for people in the Illawarra where they suddenly live in a marginal seat, so parties are going to have to work hard," she said.
Advertisement
"Grassroots issues will become important."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.