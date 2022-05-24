The hunt is on for a mystery lottery winner who scored $100,000 after buying a ticket from an Oak Flats shop.
The person won the first prize in Monday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The player is unregistered, so officials from The Lott cannot contact them - however, it is known that the person bought their winning ticket from Oak Flats Newsagency in Central Avenue.
"We're excited about the win," owner Victor Costabile said.
The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy encouraged everyone who bought a ticket for the Lucky Lotteries from that shop to check their tickets.
"We recommend scouting high and low for any lottery tickets. Previous winners have found their valuable tickets in strange places - like pockets, car glove boxes and the bottom of draws," Ms Ramsamy said.
