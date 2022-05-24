Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Union calls for overhaul of NSW police training model at conference in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROBLEM: Police Association of NSW president Kevin Morton says training costs discourage people from joining the force. Picture: Adam McLean

Fewer people are signing up to become police officers due to the "prohibitive" cost of training, the police union says, calling for an overhaul of the system in Wollongong this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.