Coastal family home

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Advertisement
This property is located in the sought-after coastal seaside suburb of Port Kembla and set on a rare level 696sqm of land.
It is positioned on the high side of a quiet street boasting glorious water views of both Port Kembla harbour and beach.
The four-bedroom family home is well presented, contemporary and features an abundance of natural light. The huge master bedroom has an ensuite/bath and walk-in robe, while the other rooms are generous in size and include a bedroom or guest room on the ground floor.
Enjoy the multiple living areas spread over two levels, with a lower level formal dining and lounge.
The upper level includes a second living area plus bonus home office, study or library.
There is a large modern gourmet kitchen with stone benchtops and quality stainless steel gas appliances.
Entertain all year round in complete privacy with an integrated indoor/outdoor undercover alfresco area overlooking an in-ground saltwater pool.
The home features sleek well-appointed bathrooms, a third toilet downstairs, spacious internal laundry, quality tile flooring and carpet, ducted air-conditioning, double remote L/U garage and solar panels.
This family home will not disappoint! It offers you a rare opportunity to secure a well sought-after city fringe property.
Complete with low maintenance landscaped lawns and fenced yard that is child and pet friendly.
A perfect, relaxed, and carefree neighbourhood to raise a family and entertain guests with everything you need at your doorstep.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.