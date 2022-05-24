A stalwart of Thirroul's retail strip is expanding to foster growth for artists and entrepreneurs while also trying to fill a void left by the Egg & Dart.
Nest Emporium owner Melinda Charlesworth said it was sad the suburb's main gallery was leaving the area, but hoped a new gallery space on her top floor could continue opportunities for emerging painters and print makers in the northern Illawarra.
"I've always liked to support local artists ... but it's always been part of the retail shop, there's never been a dedicated space," she said.
"This allows them to showcase their art in more of a gallery setting."
From June 1, a different artist will exhibit in the space each month, with each piece priced in an "accessible" range for everyday people.
"We're not a high-end gallery ... but I'm seeing a bit of a shift in the last couple of years to people wanting original art in their homes," Ms Charlesworth said.
"The whole working-from-home thing, people want their houses to look nicer and be more comfortable."
The homewares space has been part of the Thirroul landscape for 19 years, and whilst it has always been an advocate for small producers and artisans, Ms Charlesworth's other new venture is to utilise the shop as an "incubator" to help market-stall operators flourish into entrepreneurs.
She has partnered with a free government run program at Enterprise Plus (formerly Southern Region Business Enterprise Centre) to offer participants a spot in "The Nesting Box" to showcase their wares.
"Due to COVID, cash flow [declined] I had to get day job," Ms Charlesworth said. "As a business adviser at Enterprise Now I could earn more money outside the shop."
Ms Charlesworth knows that having a retail space dedicated to a collective of artists isn't new, but said she didn't know any others who were offering free guidance through a government funded program - a program which is also open to small businesses utilising other collective spaces.
"By combining it with the business advice part of it we're able to nurture and help them to grow, and give them the professional business advice they need," she said.
She said business owners could get up to 36 hours of business advice over three years, along with access to webinars and seminars.
"I love helping people," Ms Charlesworth said.
"It's about nurturing businesses and collaborating ... the vision is just to help in any way I can and bringing more people to the town."
Lyndell Farmer of Artemis Girl has grown her business from simple candles to selling a variety of "self care" products like crystals, healing cards and tea.
She is yet to begin the business coaching but is excited to gain more "clarity" in how to run her business and website, as well as presenting her wares in the best light to potential customers.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
