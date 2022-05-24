Illawarra Mercury
New eatery Gringa Tacos opens in Tarrawanna

By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:15am
FLAVOUR JOURNEY: Gringa Tacos owner Brittany Carree has opened up her first bricks-and-mortar eatery in Tarrawanna. Picture: Robert Peet

Fourteen months after she launched her business as a food stall, Brittany Carree is celebrating the opening of her first dine-in venture in Tarrawanna.

