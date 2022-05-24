Berkeley man's plea to NDIS for toilet he can use

Jade Parkinson has begun to vomit faeces, he's in such desperate need of a new commode, and his family says the NDIS won't help.
40-year-old Jade lives in Berkeley and has cerebral palsy.
He is a quadriplegic, and needs a significant amount of assistance with many day-to-day activities.
His sister Simone manages his NDIS package for him, and is distraught she has not been able to get the organisation to provide Jade with the new commode and wheelchair he desperately needs.
"Ever since he's been on the NDIS life's been shit," she said.
"There's never enough money in his plan, we always have to fight for things, it's been four years of frustration."
She said despite the ongoing challenges, it's their most recent interactions with the NDIS that have led her to make Jade's story public.
"I'm at my wits' end for what to do to help my brother," she said.
"He can't walk or use his limbs - we've been asked why he needs two people to bath him.
"He has had surgery to take off part of his hip bone, so his old wheelchair doesn't fit him. He's in constant pain sitting in it. He has a commode chair that he can't use, so he has to use a toilet pad. He can't empty his bowels properly on the pad."
Simone said she and his occupational therapist had applied for a new commode chair and a new wheelchair for Jade about ten months ago, and are yet to receive a formal response.
"Since then he's been in hospital vomiting up faeces on multiple occasion," she said.
"The last time he had to have seven enemas in three days.
"We've been told over the phone the NDIS will not approve the application for a new commode chair."
Simone was adamant the family didn't want anything from the NDIS above and beyond what Jade needs to be healthy and pain-free.
There may be hope on the horizon.
After they were contacted by the Illawarra Mercury and asked about Jade's situation a spokesperson from the NDIA provided the following response.
"The NDIA continues to provide a significant level of support to Jade," the spokesperson said.
"The Agency will be in contact with the family to work with them to ensure Jade has the disability-related supports he needs."
