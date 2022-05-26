Hot Property Illawarra: The sleepy South Coast town where 'weekenders' can fetch $4m-plus

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the Illawarra and South Coast region's real estate market and beyond.
Advertisement
This week's newsletter takes the reader on a tour of the region, from homes with eye-catching views in the northern Illawarra, to a favourite spot for weekenders on the South Coast.
The Shoalhaven town of Culburra Beach has registered a host of multi-million dollar sales in recent times, as out-of-area buyers have flocked there in search of a weekender, 50/50-type living arrangement or investment.
The latest major transaction was a home at 226 Penguins Head Road, Culburra Beach, which sold for $4.6 million last week.
However, one agent believes this trend may have peaked as the market in the town begins to correct itself and more local buyers enter the fray.
Still on the South Coast, the purchaser of a historic home will be "buying part of the history of Berry", according to its long-time owners.
The property at 40 Victoria Street, Berry is due to go under the hammer this weekend, and has an auction guide of $2.5 million.
The Headmaster's Residence is a 1930s built double-brick home originally owned by the Department of Education. Find out more here.
Also, we head to Warilla, near Shellharbour, for this week's in-depth property suburb profile.
We find out why this beachside suburb, perhaps formerly looked down upon by some buyers, is now "the place to be".
Meanwhile, a hard-fought bidding war, a home which sold 15 minutes after passing in, and a property available for the first time in more than 50 years were among the highlights of Illawarra auction activity during an election week.
Find out more by reading our Illawarra auction wrap-up here.
Finally, a "unique" clifftop home in the small suburb of Scarborough is on the market, just weeks after a new price benchmark was set there.
The three-bedroom home boasts a price guide of $4.35 million, and offers views of the Pacific Ocean spanning along the southern coastline to Wollongong.
Click here to check out its amazing views.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Advertisement
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.