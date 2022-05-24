Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Old Bulli Hospital to be developed by Landcom

Updated May 24 2022 - 9:24am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bulli Hospital. Picture: Anna Warr.

The highly sought-after northern suburbs will have a new residential area, the NSW Government has announced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.