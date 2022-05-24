Illawarra backs push for suicide prevention minister

Illawarra suicide prevention campaigners have thrown their support behind a push for a national suicide prevention minister.
Suicide Prevention Australia Acting CEO, Matthew McLean noted it was the Labor Gillard Government who first appointed a dedicated minister for mental health and suicide prevention to Cabinet and called for specific suicide prevention responsibilities in the new ministry.
"The Albanese Government now takes the reins at a critical juncture for suicide prevention. Given this momentum, it is essential that the incoming government appoints a dedicated suicide prevention minister and continues the path forward," Mr McLean said.
"We've seen and experienced the value of giving suicide prevention a prominent seat at the table to ensure every government decision makes a positive contribution to reducing suicide rates, and preventing them getting worse.
"For example, we know the risk of suicide rates are often highest two to three years after a crisis, pandemic or natural disaster. We know there's record levels of distress across our community.
"Suicide prevention must be a priority for the incoming government."
Jack Brown, of Illawarra-based suicide prevention organisation Talk2MeBro backed the push.
"I think it's fantastic that this is on the agenda, it shows we're making progress in the suicide prevention space," he said.
"I feel like it's something that needs a leader dedicated to the issue, instead of someone who is spreading themself across a host of other issues."
The Final Advice of the Prime Minister's National Suicide Prevention Adviser, handed down more than 12 months ago, outlined major and lasting reforms that are needed to deliver a connected and compassionate suicide prevention system.
More than 45 suicide prevention organisations and suicide prevention leaders representing over 60,000 workers and volunteers called on all parties to fully implement the Final Advice.
"Implementation matters and it's time to get on with it," said Mr McLean.
"There's unfinished business when it comes to suicide prevention and the national reform agenda."
For support call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.
