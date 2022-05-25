Everyone plays a part in reconciliation

As part of National Reconciliation Week, Shellharbour City Council will once again proudly host its annual Reconciliation School Flag Walk on Monday 30 May. Council will partner with local schools to celebrate and recognise the shared journeys of Shellharbour City's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the non-Indigenous communities of Australia. The flag walk will begin at 10am at Pelican View Reserve and travel along the shared footpath adjacent to Picnic Island, under Windang Bridge to the large carpark on Reddall Parade. The official ceremony will include a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony, and traditional dance, as well as the official exchange of flags with Elders, civic leaders, community and school flag bearers. The walk will be followed by a free barbecue lunch. Everyone has a part to play in reconciliation. Our city's Aboriginal history extends for thousands of years. Recognising, honouring and protecting the history and Aboriginal culture of Shellharbour is an integral part of strengthening our connections to each other and the place we all call home.

