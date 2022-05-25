Everyone plays a part in reconciliation

Reconciliation Flag Walk
As part of National Reconciliation Week, Shellharbour City Council will once again proudly host its annual Reconciliation School Flag Walk on Monday 30 May. Council will partner with local schools to celebrate and recognise the shared journeys of Shellharbour City's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the non-Indigenous communities of Australia. The flag walk will begin at 10am at Pelican View Reserve and travel along the shared footpath adjacent to Picnic Island, under Windang Bridge to the large carpark on Reddall Parade. The official ceremony will include a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony, and traditional dance, as well as the official exchange of flags with Elders, civic leaders, community and school flag bearers. The walk will be followed by a free barbecue lunch. Everyone has a part to play in reconciliation. Our city's Aboriginal history extends for thousands of years. Recognising, honouring and protecting the history and Aboriginal culture of Shellharbour is an integral part of strengthening our connections to each other and the place we all call home.
Ultimate Learner Log Book Run Experience
Council will host a free program for learner drivers and their supervisors this Sunday 29 May. The 'Ultimate Learner Log Book Experience' includes a series of practical demonstrations, with learners gaining log book hours on a planned route. Drivers will meet road safety professionals from NSW Police Highway Patrol, NSW Fire Rescue, Police Crash Investigation Unit and the SES. There are also interactive elements like random breath testing and drug testing. Learners need at least 40 hours in their log book to participate. To register visit https://www.shellharbour.nsw.gov.au/whats-on/council/ultimate-learner-log-book-run-experience-0
How does your FOGO go?
Our Council implemented FOGO in 2016 and has since processed over 58 tonnes of food and garden organics! This is then turned into nutrient rich compost mulch, saving almost half of our household bin waste from landfill. We want to know how FOGO is going for you. Head to our Let's Chat page to have your say https://letschatshellharbour.com/how-do-you-go-fogo
