Food has brought together people of different backgrounds and ages in a program aiming to bridge the gap between the young and old, and promote diversity and inclusion.
This week Corrimal High School students participated in the Cook-Off, an initiative of the Multicultural Communities Council of the Illawarra that sees school students cook with seniors from varied backgrounds.
It has run for 15 years and this marks its second year at Corrimal High School (the program also runs at Lake Illawarra High School).
MCCI youth and community manager Allyson Pazos said the Cook-Off gave students the opportunity to experience other cultures, learn stories of identity and migration, and gain knowledge from community elders they might not otherwise have the opportunity to interact with.
"Food connects because we use foods to celebrate, we use foods to bring us together," Ms Pazos said.
This year students formed five teams: Koori, India, Belgium, Peru and ex-Yugoslavia.
Seniors brought recipes to cook with the students; one woman from Belgium brought a family recipe book that was over 75 years old.
Dishes included Indian pea pulao rice, waffles, arroz con pollo (chicken with rice), lemon myrtle cake and beef goulash, among others.
"It's always magnificent, it's a beautiful celebration," Ms Pazos said.
The photos and recipes from the day will go into the 2022 Cook-Off Recipe Book.
Previous years' recipe books can be found online at the MCCI website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
