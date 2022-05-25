Labor has inherited a dilapidated mansion: Letters, May 26, 2022

To use the analogy of maintaining a house, the LNP inherited a mansion but spent its time and resources on gold taps and giant plasma TVs that they bought from their friends and didn't realise that the termites had moved in and the roof leaked.
The neighbours also moved away.
Their tactic for combatting climate change was to put in an air conditioner. Consequently, they had a lot to do before they could interest anyone in buying their house.
The Labor party is much better at maintaining their house but will have to make sure that they not only maintain their house but bring it up to date.
By doing this (and making good on their promises), they will be able to go to the next election with only needing to do a tidy up.
Suzanne Ewart, Keiraville
The block of seven affluent Teal candidates who won seats in the new parliament have been richly financed by a source or sources that benefit from the ongoing uptake of renewable energy.
They represent those who reside in the nation's wealthiest suburbs and have categorically stated that, apart from climate-change and a federal ICAC, their only other parliamentary interests will be the wants of their electorates.
Our political arena has become occupied by an ever-growing number small parties or groups with small agendas.
There's a sense Australians believe we are bullet proof from the rest of the world.
This election's outcome indicates most Australians are paying little heed to the destruction occurring elsewhere, like the hardship, failing economies, and threat of war: all coming from failed, overzealous NZE programs in Europe, the UK, and the USA.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
The ALP has only held government three times since World War 3. My fear is that we are about to find out why.
Jim Duley, Horsley
Just when health officials thought they were winning the fight against COVID-19, another filthy disease has crossed our shores from Europe called monkey pox.
The symptoms look absolutely terrifying, so what vaccination are we in for now?
It's been kept very low key. They are more concerned about influenza, but I think I'll have the flu any day. We really don't know much about this new virus - what are the early signs? Do people walk around like monkeys eating bananas? I hope not the price of bananas lately. Anyway, I'm off to the vet to get my distemper needle .
Gerard Vaughan Lake Illawarra
