Illawarra Mercury

Labor has inherited a dilapidated mansion: Letters, May 26, 2022

May 25 2022 - 6:30pm
To use the analogy of maintaining a house, the LNP inherited a mansion but spent its time and resources on gold taps and giant plasma TVs that they bought from their friends and didn't realise that the termites had moved in and the roof leaked.

