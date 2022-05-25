An ailing WIN Entertainment Centre won't stop Australian powerhouse Human Nature returning to Wollongong, with the group celebrating 25 years in the industry there on June 22.
There's been an ongoing battle from local politicians for upgrades, but the group is happy to add the venue to their 65-date national tour - which takes the foursome to towns large and small, and venues grand and not so grand.
"From an artist perspective it does enhance the experience when it's a really great, newer or refurbished facility," Mike Tierney said.
His brother and fellow bandmate Andrew Tierney added it would be "divaish" not to visit a city if their main stage was looking tired.
"We don't tour for the venue we tour for the crowd," he said. "We play some dodgy venues and some amazing venues, but people still want to see a show."
When they first burst onto the music scene with debut album Telling Everybody in 1996, Andrew recalls there were far more "serious" and didn't want to be known as a boyband.
Fast forward a few decades and they realise it is a great status to have as boybands have been around since Motown groups and beyond.
"We never wanted to be seen like that back in the day because it had this stain to it," Andrew Tierney said. "But that genre of music and there's an appeal of guys doing pop music ... that is timeless."
Today, Human Nature are possibly Australia's most successful pop groups still touring to thousands and about to head to Las Vegas for another residency.
Catch them at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre June 21 on WIN Entertainment Centre June 22. For details, visit: https://humannaturelive.com/tour
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
