Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Get the Site Right May 'blitz' comes without any Wollongong inspections

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'Seacliff' townhouse construction site at Wombarra from above. Runoff was washed across the road, through private properties, onto the ocean rock ledge. Picture: DAVID CORBETT.

When is a blitz not a blitz?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.