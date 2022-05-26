Tiger sharks on the hook, Wollongong drum line stats show

Tiger sharks, one of the prime target species for SMART drum lines, have led the catch in the first few months of the technology's operation in the Illawarra.
Three tiger sharks have been caught and released on the lines, dubbed Shark Management Alert in Real Time (SMART), since they were deployed off Shellharbour and Wollongong beaches this year, figures from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) show.
Tiger sharks, along with White and Bull sharks, are the three species targeted by the lines, because they are the most likely to pose a danger to humans in the water.
Two of the tigers were caught, tagged and released off Wollongong's City Beach, and one at Windang.
The other species caught on the lines were three Shortfin Mako sharks, and one each of the Dusky Whaler shark and Grey Nurse shark, a DPI spokesperson told the Mercury.
Grey Nurse sharks are not known to be harmful to humans, and Dusky Whalers are a frequent bycatch for beach fishers targeting other fish.
"All sharks have been released alive," a DPI spokesperson said.
"All target sharks (White, Tiger and Bull sharks) caught and tagged on the SMART drumlines are uploaded onto Twitter @NSWSharkSmart and the SharkSmart app."
Since March 15, 15 SMART drumlines are being deployed daily by a contractor in the Wollongong local government area, from Coledale to City Beach, weather permitting.
DPI said the drum lines were permanent in the Illawarra and not part of a trial.
Wollongong City Council in particular had been agitating for drum lines to be installed along its numerous for some time, with Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery saying they were a better way to deter sharks from swimmers than the existing nets, which often ended up with sharks, or other marine animals, caught and dying in their folds.
The drum lines are set about 500m offshore each morning and are collected at the end of the day.
SMART drumlines have an anchor, two buoys and a satellite-linked communication unit attached to a baited hook.
When an animal takes the bait and puts pressure on the line, the magnet is released and the communication unit alerts contractors there is an animal on the line. The contractor responds within 30 minutes to tag and release the caught animal.
DPI said in the coming weeks two new listening stations would be installed in the Wollongong LGA and one in Shellharbour.
"SMART drumlines work independently but complement the shark listening stations in that once a target shark is tagged and released, every time it swims within 500m of a shark listening station it is detected, and an alert is posted on the SharkSmart app and Twitter," the DPI spokesperson said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
