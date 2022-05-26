After a three-year absence the Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival is being resurrected for the first weekend of June, though changes to the schedule are not welcomed by everyone.
The family friendly and art-focused festival run by the Lions Club is in its 30th year and will open with an exhibition at Thirroul Community Centre on Friday June 3.
The exhibition continues with market stalls at the centre on the Saturday and Sunday, while a community fair day is scheduled on Sunday June 5 next to the beach (subject to weather).
This year there will be no Saturday market stalls and no road closures, though the "Art in the Shops" program is going ahead with 17 retail stores hanging the works of local artists in their windows.
However, one store owner (who wished not to be named) said no business would benefit from the festival, stating there had been much confusion and lack of communication from organisers.
"It will be disastrous as our Sunday will also be a loss of good weekend trading," she told the Mercury.
She claimed only holding one community fair day would take visitors away from the main street of shops and cause significant financial loss.
Another retailer the Mercury spoke with did believe there was some confusion over the program but welcomed the festival because it brought many more visitors to the northern Illawarra.
It's been a turbulent time trying to organise the festival, said spokesman David Hubbard of the Austinmer Thirroul Lions Club, but their diminished volunteer force had worked hard to bring the party back to the people.
"Logistically there have been problems, we have really been struggling post-COVID," he said.
Mr Hubbard said the event was their main annual fundraiser but during the pandemic musicians, entertainers and suppliers associated with the festival changed jobs or moved while restrictions and rain made it difficult to plan, so "yes it is pared back this year".
"We've had to change it up a bit and it's very reduced from what it normally is," he said.
Mr Hubbard did not agree businesses would suffer financially because thousands of out-of-area visitors would potentially be brought to the suburb, and believed road closures to host markets would cause more negative disruption.
To ensure the sustainability of the event, he would love to see fresh blood at the Lions Club - an organisation that puts their efforts back into many facets of the community (they meet every second Tuesday at Ryans Hotel).
Friday June 3
Art Exhibition opening from 7pm at the Thirroul Community Centre.
A range of works will be on display and available for purchase, showcasing different mediums by well-known and emerging local artists. Tickets are $20 each on Friday evening. A gold coin donation will gain entry to the Art Show over the entire weekend.
Saturday June 4
The Art Show continues and forecourt of the community centre will host artisan market stalls.
Sunday June 5*
Community fair day south of Thirroul Surf Club. From 10am there'll be extensive food and market stalls as well as live music and performances on the Horizon Bank stage until 4pm. Carnival rides will also be available for the kids to enjoy. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, a giant slide, Teacup ride, Mini Pirate Ship, Large Jumping Castle and more.
Lions club BBQ in aid of Childhood Cancer Foundation, Thirroul Men's Shed display, local fire brigade display, Harley Davidson rides, Volunteer Rescue Association displays, an International Food alley and an art and photography exhibition will be available for viewing in the Surf Club.
*Wollongong Council officers need to assess the grounds prior to ensure the Sunday fair can safely go ahead.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
