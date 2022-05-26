Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Confusion' over Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival in its return since COVID

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:15am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pre-pandemic, when the sun shone at the annual Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival in 2019. Pictures: Anna Warr

After a three-year absence the Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival is being resurrected for the first weekend of June, though changes to the schedule are not welcomed by everyone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.