Local talent recognised in national Indigenous and multicultural AFL sides

Three local dynamo AFL players have been named in national squads which represent the best Indigenous and multicultural talent in the sport.
Nominated players were decided following NSW/ACT's Indigenous Youth Girls Leadership Program, which assessed over three days, players' leadership, footy skills and fitness.
Telaya Blacksmith, Montana Doubell, and Aysha Sanchez have all been recognised for their supreme talent on the field with selections to the above squads.
Blacksmith who plays for Shellharbour Junior AFC is a versatile athlete who's seen significant success both in AFL as well as track & field, breaking a number of IAS Athletes with a Disability (AWD) records.
She was named the Brett Stibners AWD Athlete of the Year for 2020-21.
Blacksmith will represent the Woomeras and definitely be an athlete to look out for.
"Telaya is one to watch for the future, being a huge talent in both athletics and AFL," AWD head coach, Kurt Freeme said.
Kiama Junior AFC's Montana Doubell is also a multi-talented young athlete as well as a gun on the footy field.
Doubell was recognised as the 2021 IAS triathlete of the year and seen her sporting prowess translate across a number of different sporting ventures.
Her success in the triathlon circuit has proved most useful in cultivating a strong cardio base that has allowed the young gun to be a beast on the AFL field.
Doubell will be a valued member of the Medleys team.
Aysha Sanchez is an up and coming talent for Bomaderry JFAC to keep your eyes on.
Sanchez won top honours for U14s side last season, carrying her team with strong performances week in and week out.
She was also named in the U14s GWS Giants Academy side last year, which was a great platform for the young footy player to showcase her talent and further her reputation as a strong player..
The Woomeras and Medleys will face off later this year in a match on Melbourne soil on June 5.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
