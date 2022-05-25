A man ran to Oldfield Street residents for help in the moments after he was stabbed in a violent attack in Warilla on Thursday morning.
The 40-year-old suffered stab wounds to his head and back about 4.45am outside Warilla North Public School.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital, where he remained in a stable condition on Thursday afternoon.
After the stabbing the man ran to a nearby home with a large gash visible on his head, yelling "Help, help".
Occupants came out to assist but the man was able to call triple-0 himself.
"This is so scary for me," another resident of the area said, saying violence was an everyday occurrence with another assault having occurred earlier in the night.
The resident said a man had walked up Oldfield Street from Crew Park when a car came around the corner and two men got out; a fourth person was also present.
An attack ensued before the injured man fled back down the street towards Crew Park.
But the resident said the car later returned, driving slowly along the street.
Police officers established a crime scene on Thursday morning, and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
