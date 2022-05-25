A man has suffered stab wounds to his head and back in an attack in Warilla on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to Oldfield Street about 4.45am, where they found the injured 40-year-old.
Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition.
Police officers have established a crime scene and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
