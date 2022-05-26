Lazzarini eyeing a Big Dance on first Tuesday in November

Kembla Grange trainer Brett Lazzarini will plot a path to the $2 million Big Dance for talented gelding Wild Chap.
The five-year-old won his second straight race at Canterbury on Wednesday, dominating his rivals to prevail by almost two lengths ahead of Camaguey and Mr Tipla.
With the horse likely to be weighted out of midweek city grade, Lazzarini is on the hunt for a suitable country cup in order to qualify for the Big Dance.
The first edition of the lucrative race will be run at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day, placegetters in a select group of country cups eligible to nominate.
"He is in great form," Lazzarini told Sky Racing. "It told on him a little bit on the very heavy track over the last 50 yards. You could see that today, the turn of foot wasn't there like last start.
"Hopefully now we'll try to mark out a country cup for him. He was balloted out of the Scone Cup and if we can mark out a country cup, it might give him a chance to get into the Big Dance."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
