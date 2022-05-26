Former Illawarra South Coast Hockey premiers University will head into Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Wests in winning form.
University have won their past three games, including a 3-1 victory over Dapto in round 7 action.
The Students were buoyed by a tight win over Fairy Meadow the week before and a dominating 9-1 hammering of Dapto in the first round.
Impressively, University have been playing without ex-Kookaburra Tristan White and NSW player Heath Ogilvie, who have opted to play in Sydney for a number of years now.
University coach Callum Mackay said it was a good win over a Dapto side which has continued to improve this season.
"The squad is building after a few years without White and Ogilvie and it's always good when they come to training and give some advice to the young players," Mackay said.
"This puts us in a good place for a top-of-the-table clash with Wests on Sunday."
Uni were a goal down after the first quarter of Sunday's game following a goal to new Dapto signing Zac Nyrhinen.
William Orth levelled scores just before half-time then The Students went 2-1 ahead in the second half when Jack Boyd finished a move from Henry Jones.
Orth sealed the game with his second goal in the final quarter.
In the second game, Albion Park scored a gritty, narrow 2-1 win over Fairy Meadow.
Park only scored the winner in the final quarter from Brad Martin after the teams were 1-1 for a long time.
"We had an early injury which made a hole in our midfield that Park exploited very well," Fairy Meadow captain Dean Nealon said.
"Our defence held on and was solid for a long time but Albion Park were able to score a deflection goal at the end which proved the difference."
In the women's league, Albion Park kept their top ladder position with a narrow 3-2 win over rivals University in round 9.
Captain Emma McLeish scored a double with the third goal from Natalie White-Muik.
Wests Illawarra and Meadow played out a goalless draw in the other game.
