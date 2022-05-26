Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Missing Queensland man Allan Gannon set off for Wollongong but never arrived

Updated May 26 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing: Allan Gannon, 50, of Eli Lakes.

Police are appealing for help to find a 50-year-old Queensland man who had planned to hitchhike part of the way to Wollongong in April but never arrived at his destination.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.