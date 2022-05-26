Police are appealing for help to find a 50-year-old Queensland man who had planned to hitchhike part of the way to Wollongong in April but never arrived at his destination.
Allan Gannon was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, April 17, at an Eli Waters Shopping Centre, where he met a friend and talked about his interstate travel plans.
His proposed route included hitchhiking from Eli Waters to Gympie in Queensland, then using rail networks to continue onto Brisbane and Wollongong.
He did not arrive at his destination and was reported missing in mid-May.
Police say it is out of character for Mr Gannon not to contact his family and they hold concerns for his welfare.
Mr Gannon is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall with a slim build and bald head.
Police are asking Mr Gannon, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to contact them.
