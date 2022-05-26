Lions and Gorillas ready to reignite rivalry in clash this weekend

2022 has been no different for the Gerringong Lions and the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas as they've continued their run as giants of Group Seven Rugby League.
Meeting in five of the past 11 grand finals, and regularly being separated by only a few games in the standings, this weekends match is definitely one that could be a preview of a possible finals clash.
The Gorillas and Kiama, are the only Group Seven teams undefeated so far in 2022.
Their most recent match was a 32-6 thrashing over a young Berry side, pushing Warilla to a 4-0 start with a point differential of 84.
The Lions have also bared their teeth this season, sitting in third place, with a number of strong wins to begin the year.
However, they will be looking to rebound from their first loss of 2022 last weekend, going down 6-4 against Kiama under torrid conditions.
Gerringong head coach Scott Stewart said the team always looks forward to games against the Gorillas, with usually not a lot separating the teams in their clashes.
"You've got really good players on both sides and there's really a level of respect there between the two clubs," he said.
"It's just one of those things I think, if you play each other that many times in the grand final, there's bound to be a rivalry that forms even as players retire and the next lot comes through."
Warilla head coach Troy Grant echoed a similar sentiment when speaking in regards to the Lions.
"I think with both sides being competitive over the last number of years, usually in the top five, it benefits the players to sort of have that extra level of motivation going up against one another," he said.
Grant said he was happy with last weeks win but feels the team took their foot off the gas, and that's something he wants to avoid this weekend.
"We started pretty red hot last game but I feel we fell away a bit after that," he said.
"Especially against a side like Gerringong, we don't want to pull away quickly like we did last weekend and then give the ball away to the Lions because that will put a whole new perspective on the game for sure."
It'll be an interesting match-up between the two dynamic sides, as they both approach the game with different playing styles.
The Gorillas have traditionally been a forward dominated side, but in recent times have created a really well-balanced unit with the addition of some quick halves which allows them to adapt in most match ups to whatever will benefit their game.
The Lions have always had a strong focus on speed and efficiency, which was really tested last weekend on a sodden Kiama Showground.
Stewart would like to see Gerringong's halves to take a little bit more control this weekend, feeling they looked a little lost out there last weekend under the rough conditions.
"I just want to see us get out there and attack the way we want to attack, I think we can play a lot smarter, especially close to the line," he said.
"Warilla can attack from anywhere on the park now, which makes them extra dangerous."
The Gorillas have one of, if not the best kicking game in the entire league.
Captain Blair Grant, five-eighth Jake Brisbane, and lock Beau Henry provide some of the most potent offensive firepower in the competition and have been a terror for teams all year, both in both local and state games.
"We have pretty good depth in the back this year and I really like the depth in our bench, I'm just really happy with the group overall," Grant said.
The consistent Gerringong nucleus, lead by captain Nathan Ford, always come ready to play so it isn't going to be a walk in the park for the Gorillas.
The disciplined squad is always stout on both sides of the ball and have been injected with a new jolt of energy, with an influx of young talent making the squad this year.
"Against a side like Gerringong, we are definitely going to have to mentally slow down and make sure we execute how we want to," Grant said.
The Gerringong Lions will kick off at Cec Glenholmes Oval at 3pm Sunday May 29 as the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas look to protect their home field.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
