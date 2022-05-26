Late last year, Fisheries Officers from the Regional Mobile Squad were patrolling local rock ledges and breakwalls and interviewed, at random, a recreational fisher who had failed to pay for a compulsory fishing licence.
The angler was not exempt and, unable to provide a reasonable excuse as to why the fee had not been paid, was subsequently issued a $200 infringement notice.
Upon receiving the penalty, the angler elected to have the matter heard in court and the hearing was finally held last month after numerous unexplained delays, where the fisher ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate found the matter proven without conviction, but the fisher was ordered to pay $3500 for the DPI's professional costs.
While any fisher that receives a fine from the department has the right to have the matter determined in court, they also need to be prepared to pay a lot more than the amount of the original penalty notice if they take this option.
The easiest way to avoid this situation is to ensure that you are adhering to the rules and regulations, including paying for the Recreational Fishing Fee or holding the appropriate exemptions.
For more information on the NSW Recreational Fishing Fee and fishing rules and regulations in NSW, please visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or download the FishSmart NSW app.
Meantime, ANSA affiliated clubs' next meeting is the State AGM.
The delegates' meeting and presentation dinner will be held at the South Sydney Clubhouse in Chifley, with details on the host club's website at https://www.southsydneyafa.com/
