Fun for the whole family: Guess How Much I Love You, a play by Richard Tulloch, comes to IPAC on June 10-11 as part of its regional tour. Photos: Supplied

As a parent there are several key books and stories we share with our little loves from birth through to those magical toddler years. Books that take pride of place when we design our nurseries, and when we wind down for bedtime with our nightly reading rituals.

For many generations, Guess How Much I Love You and the beautifully illustrated and touching story about growth, and how our little ones look up to and especially admire the male role models in their lives, has touched our hearts and taught some very valuable life lessons.

CDP Kids have created a stage adaptation of this beloved Sam McBratney picture book. Guess How Much I Love You, a play by Richard Tulloch has been created to inspire and introduce children to the theatre for the first time.

The performance will be held at the IPAC on June 10-11, 2022 as part of its regional tour.

Speaking with Catherine McNamara, UOW Alumni who is playing the role of Little Nutbrown Hare, she said, "Learning the art of puppetry as part of my performance has been a huge learning curve, I am so passionate about creating this production for first time theatre goers, and being able to be part of this beautiful story and production. To return to the Illawarra, where I received my theatre training, and bring this story to life is very special."

This playful story of love and nature unfolds, with a perfect mix of charming puppetry, music that is bespokely crafted, and laughter.



Discover the magic and colour of the seasons, and really feel caught up in the beautiful saying "I love you to the moon and back".

A magical performance.

"We are so excited to be bringing Guess How Much I Love You to Merrigong. CDP has a long history of bringing shows to the Illawarra and we always look forward to the warm reception we receive!" said Yolande White, director of CDP Theatre Producers.



"With its beautiful puppetry and songs kids can wiggle along to, Guess How Much I Love You will entertain children ages three to five."

To purchase tickets you can visit the IPAC box office in person on Burelli Street, online via merrigong.com.au/shows/guess-how-much-i-love-you/ or via phone 4224 5999. Follow Merrigong for show updates via facebook.com/Merrigong