Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Luke Price launches spring assault on the Golden Eagle with star filly Jamaea

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loved and nurtured: Luke Price is determined to look after star filly Jamaea in their quest for Group 1 glory. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Jamaea's Group 1 ambitions have been put on hold, with co-trainer Luke Price declaring the stable's intention to launch a spring assault on the Golden Eagle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.