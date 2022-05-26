Jamaea's Group 1 ambitions have been put on hold, with co-trainer Luke Price declaring the stable's intention to launch a spring assault on the Golden Eagle.
It's the same race stablemate Count De Rupee finished second in last year, the Prices launching a bid to go one better in 2022.
Jamaea had been set to contest the Group 1 Kingsford-Smith Cup at Eagle Farm on Saturday, however her status as an emergency and uncertainty over the state of the track saw the trainers pull the pin on Thursday.
Instead of jumping on a truck bound for Brisbane, the filly was sent to the farm for a month off.
The decision marks the end of a frustrating campaign for the stable, Jamaea struggling on wet tracks.
With two Group 2 wins, the Prices have made no secret of their desire for the filly to claim a Group 1 and enhance her value as a broodmare.
They are, however, mindful of ensuring the three-year-old enjoys a long and successful career as a racehorse before she is sent to the breeding barn.
As a result, Luke had no hesitation to abandon this week's trip to Eagle Farm.
"She's had a frustrating prep, the poor girl," Price said. "She's paid her way, she's been a fantastic horse, we don't want to ruin her.
"Tommy (Berry) was disappointed, but it wasn't meant to be. We had drawn a bad barrier, she was an emergency, so now she's gone to the paddock.
"We have to be patient for the Group 1 win."
The Prices have far more flexibility in their quest to claim the Golden Eagle than they did with Count De Rupee a year ago.
A late-developing horse, the gelding needed to finish top three in the Silver Eagle in order to earn a start in the $8 million race.
That he did, before he came within a head of claiming the Golden Eagle, narrowly beaten by Melbourne raider I'm Thunderstruck.
Jamaea, however, has a benchmark that will likely guarantee her a start.
That has the Prices eyeing a number of lucrative options on the path to the Golden Eagle, including the $2 million The Invitation.
It's a race they were invited to contest last year, the stable ultimately declining the offer in order to prepare Jamaea for the Magic Millions Guineas in January.
This year, however, the timing will likely be right and Price is confident we'll see the filly at her best throughout the spring if the tracks dry out.
"Once we give her some dry tracks, we'll see a fantastic filly," Price said.
"The Golden Eagle is the one we want. It would mean a lot to win it. We got a taste of it last year, so now we want to get it this year.
"It's sensational money, I think we've got the right horse that could be in the finish. It's exciting to set a horse for this race."
Should Jamaea thrive in the Golden Eagle, Price isn't ruling out a tilt at glory on her home track in the $1 million The Gong.
It's the same race Count De Rupee claimed last year and the trainer would love to go back to back.
"The Gong is in the back of my mind," Price said. "I'm already thinking about it, especially on the home track.
"We'll have to see how she's weighted. If she wins the lead up races, what that does to her rating will determine if we have a crack."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
