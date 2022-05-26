Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainers urge early call as Kembla Grange meeting in doubt

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clouds hovering: With Saturday's Kembla Grange meeting moved to Newcastle, Tuesday's raceday is also in doubt after another week of rain. Picture: Robert Peet

Kembla Grange trainers have praised Racing NSW for their early call to move Saturday's meeting away from the racetrack.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.