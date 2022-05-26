Trainers urge early call as Kembla Grange meeting in doubt

Kembla Grange trainers have praised Racing NSW for their early call to move Saturday's meeting away from the racetrack.
The decision to shift the card to Newcastle was made on Tuesday, allowing ample time for stables to finalise plans for the weekend.
Now they just need a call to be made for next Tuesday's Kembla meeting, with trainers doubtful the race day will proceed.
Hawkesbury has been floated as a potential option, and with acceptances due on Friday morning, stables are hoping for a decision as soon as possible.
"They had to do something about Saturday's meeting, we couldn't race here," Kerry Parker said. "Everyone appreciates the early move."
The changes only reinforce the need for upgrades to Kembla Grange to commence as soon as possible.
Officials are optimistic work will begin in late June.
Luke Price agreed with Parker, the early shift allowing the stable to opt out of the Newcastle meeting.
With seven horses nominated for Tuesday, the co-trainer is hopeful an alternate location can be found.
"Kembla is so wet," Price said. "I'd rather they make a decision before acceptances so we know where we're racing. We'll wait and see."
While the Prices won't head to Newcastle, Parker has The Gift running in a 1500-metres class one.
The mare finally broke through for her first win earlier this prep and the trainer is confident she's well placed on Saturday.
"That looks a nice race for her," Parker said.
"It's taken her a while to get stronger, but she's putting it together. It will be nice for her to get another win."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
