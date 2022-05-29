Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Leon Simpson admits breaking into parents' Albion Park Rail house, stealing their car

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated May 29 2022 - 6:18am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Son admits breaking into parents' Albion Park Rail house, stealing car

An Oak Flats man who broke into his parents' home in the dead of night and stole their car will face court for sentencing in July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Tonkin

Shannon Tonkin

Court reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.