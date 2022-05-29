Son admits breaking into parents' Albion Park Rail house, stealing car

An Oak Flats man who broke into his parents' home in the dead of night and stole their car will face court for sentencing in July.
Court documents said Leon Gene Simpson's parents went to bed at 10pm on December 16, 2020, only to wake the following morning to discover their vehicle gone, along with motorbike keys and cash.
The court heard the pair secured the house before they went to bed, locking a screen door downstairs but leaving a sliding glass door open for fresh air.
A set of motorbike keys and the woman's handbag were put in the couple's bedroom.
Simpson's mother said she woke at 4.30am and noticed her clothing had been moved and her handbag was missing from next to their bed.
She asked her husband to check if their car was still in the garage.
He went downstairs and discovered it was gone.
The handbag was discovered on the dining room, along with a set of Mazda car keys, believed to belong to Simpson's girlfriend.
The woman said her purse had been opened and $300 had been taken.
The couple contacted police to report the incident.
Meanwhile, the court heard Simpson sent his mother a text message three days later telling her where the car was parked in Albion Park Rail.
Simpson was arrested and charged with aggravated break and enter and stealing a car.
He will be sentenced on July 15.
