Dragons back-row enforcer Jaydn Su'A is eyeing an early return from the ankle injury that's kept him out of action since Anzac Day.
The prized recruit has been among the Dragons best in his six outings since joining the club, a run disrupted by untimely suspensions and a syndesmosis injury suffered in his side's win over the Roosters in round seven.
It was expected to rule him out for a minimum of eight weeks but he's looking to shave at least a week off that mark by returning after next weekend's bye.
His return would be a huge boost as the Dragons run into a Cowboys side flying high and pushing itself into title reckoning.
"It's going really well. I'm not sure how much longer it will be [before I'm back] but it's not as long as people think," Su'A said.
"I can't really give a definite answer but it's not too long which is good news. A fortnight is the plan, it's what I set myself as a target and it's a game I want to get back for.
"It's been a lot of getting strength back into the ankle and calf and a lot of cardio in the cardio room which I don't like. I'm finally out there on the field now doing more and more every day.
The 24-year-old hitman has also suffered some frustrating suspension setbacks earlier in the year, controversially copping a one-week suspension for a high shot on Dale Finucane in the Dragons round-three loss to the Sharks.
He's no closer to determing whether missing games through suspension or injury is harder to cop, but he leans toward the latter.
"Probably being injured and not being able to train with the boys sucks [more], but they both do really," he said.
"[being injured] hurt a bit, but I've moved on from it and I'm grateful I'll be back for the exciting time of year.
"There's been a lot of guys that have got injuries lately that are going to be out for the rest of the year. To be back playing footy doing what I love and being back sooner than I thought is something I'm really excited for.
"I know what I can do and I know what I will do when I get back. It's just about getting back out there and picking up where I left off. It might take me a game or two but I just want to get back out there and have a go."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
