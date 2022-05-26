Illawarra Mercury

Date for Maldon-Dombarton line is optimistic: Letters, May 27, 2022

May 26 2022 - 6:30pm
Congratulating the newly elected Federal Labor Government, your correspondent, John Dorahy - a Liberal Wollongong Councillor, wants to "see Maldon-Dombarton Rail Line completion or at least the guaranteed funding for it to restart to a completion date" (sic), (Letters May 24, 2022).

