Man trapped in car after Picton Road rollover

A male driver is trapped in his car after it rolled over on Picton Road, just east of the MacArthur Drive intersection.
The accident occurred shortly before 8pm and it is understood two vehicles were involved.
One vehicle has rolled off the road on the eastbound side of Picton Road.
The extent of the man's injuries is not known at this stage because paramedics have not been able to carry out a full assessment due to his being trapped in the car.
It is not known if there were any passengers in the car.
The road is closed in an eastbound direction and Live Traffic is advising motorists to use Appin Road instead.
Westbound traffic on Picton Road is also affected.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
