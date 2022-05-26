Illawarra Mercury
Man trapped in car after Picton Road rollover

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:10am
A male driver is trapped in his car after it rolled over on Picton Road, just east of the MacArthur Drive intersection.

