Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Struggling NSW households to get $1600 to help with power, gas bills

By Farid Farid
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW government will provide financial help for families struggling to pay their power bills.

Turning on a heater in winter doesn't have to be a luxury for families struggling to pay the bills, with the NSW government stepping in to provide some financial relief.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.