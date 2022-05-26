A man missing for over a month was heading from Queensland to Wollongong, police say.
Allan Gannon, 50, was reported missing to Queensland Police earlier this month after he failed to arrive in the Illawarra as planned.
Allan was last seen in the Hervey Bay suburb of Eli Waters on April 17, when he met a friend and outlined his travel plans.
He had planned to hitchhike from Eli Waters to Gympie, then catch trains to Brisbane and down to Wollongong.
But he did not arrive and both police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Allan is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170 centimetres tall with a slim build and bald head.
Anyone who sees Allan or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or by using this link.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
