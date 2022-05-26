Illawarra Mercury
Home/Multimedia/Video

Holy Holy duo on the same page in mission to expand their sound

By Josh Leeson
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUSED: Holy Holy's Oscar Dawson and Tim Carroll have built a reputation of constantly evolving. Picture: Simon Eeles

SINCE the release of their 2015 debut album When The Storms Would Come, Holy Holy have been the constant shape-shifters of the Australian indie scene.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.