The disappointment of Tokyo still lingers for Gerringong's Grace Stewart.
What annoys Stewart the most is that the Hockeyroos started their Olympics campaign so brightly with five straight pool wins but still left empty handed.
"Missing out on a medal still hurts," the 25-year-old told the Mercury.
"Obviously it was a really disappointing ending considering how well we started the tournament.
"After winning our five round games we were feeling really confident and proud of the way we played. To then end our Olympics tournament with a loss was super disappointing.
"I think we are all dying for the opportunity to get out there again against the best teams in the world and prove what we can do and what we know we can do."
The Hockeyroos get their chance for redemption in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup in Spain and Netherlands from July 1-17.
Stewart can't wait to pull on the green and gold uniform again after missing a recent tournament against New Zealand because of a hamstring injury.
"I haven't played international hockey since the Olympics so I'm super excited to get out there at the World Cup," she said.
"In recent years we've barely got the chance to play any international games. It's always super exciting to get the opportunity to go out there and represent your country again.
"It was disappointing missing the series against New Zealand but I've recovered now and can't wait to join the girls and play in such an important tournament."
The squad of 18 athletes selected features a strong lineup of younger talent with five players with under 10 games experience and a further four with less than 25 games.
Head coach Katrina Powell said the Hockeyroos' recent Trans-Tasman Trophy triumph in New Zealand was a key selection trial for the Women's World Cup.
Claire Colwill, 18 is among 10 athletes who will compete in their first World Cup, while Jane Claxton will join an exclusive list of Hockeyroo greats when she plays her 200th game during the World Cup.
Stewart said she was glad to be back in the squad for the World Cup.
Playing at two Olympics and two World Cups is obviously career highlights but I now want to take the next step and win medals at major tournaments like the World Cup this year and the Paris Olympics in 2024.- Grace Stewart
"The team has certainly changed since the Olympics. We've definitely had some big changes. We lost a few of our older senior girls but in saying that we still have a fair chunk of the girls who went to the Olympics plus some new exciting players coming in. It will be interesting to see how we go," she said.
"It's great that we've got a few weeks training all together before our first game."
The Hockeyroos are in Pool D alongside Belgium, Japan, and South Africa for the 15th edition of the prestigious event that comprises 16 teams. All the Hockeyroos' pool matches will be played in Terrassa, Spain.
Having won the World Cup twice (1994, 1998), the Hockeyroos finished fourth at the last tournament in 2018.
Stewart, who is playing in her third World Cup, said she was at a stage in her career where she wanted to win trophies.
"Playing at two Olympics and two World Cups is obviously career highlights but I now want to take the next step and win medals at major tournaments like the World Cup this year and the Paris Olympics in 2024," she said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
