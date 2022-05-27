Avondale focused on improving discipline as back cops lengthy ban

Avondale's Murray McDonald is confident discipline won't hinder his team's premiership chances after a rocky start to the year.
Referees across the Illawarra Rugby competition have not hesitated to dish out red and yellow cards during the first two weeks of the season, with multiple teams finding themselves down a man, or two, at times.
Three players were sent to the sin bin in last Friday's clash between Kiama and Vikings, while the Wombats were involved in an unsavoury incident in their loss to Tech Tahs.
A dangerous tackle from Avondale's Willy Taiti-Taanoa triggered a brawl, with the outside back and Tahs forward Taniela Tuipulotu both sent off.
The two players faced the judiciary this week, with Tuipulotu handed a two week suspension, reduced from six due to his clean record, and Taiti-Taanoa banned for eight games.
It's not the first time the Avondale player has found himself foul of the law, Taiti-Taanoa rubbed out for 16 weeks last season for a headbutt and punching.
McDonald was disappointed his back was involved in another incident, but said it opens up an opportunity for a young player to make an impact in the top flight.
"Unfortunately in the weather conditions he mis-timed a tackle and made contact to the head," McDonald said. "The conditions were atrocious, there were a few high tackles from both sides.
"After the tackle he got punched in the head, but after the game they both shook hands and there were no problems. We always tell him to go lower, but in those conditions it was hard.
"He's a young, enthusiastic player so he'll be missed but hopefully a new player will step into his place and lift in his place."
The Wombats will welcome back halfback Andy Duggan for Saturday's clash with Bowral, the veteran returning from a suspension of his own.
Duggan was sent off late in his side's round one win over University and banned for one game for a tip tackle that was accidental and had no malice.
Illawarra Rugby has made no apologies for their crackdown on foul play, with referees boss Adam Lysle hopeful the number of dangerous tackles will decline as players adjust to the current rule interpretations.
"We don't go out looking to give cards out but we are not afraid to give them when warranted," Lysle said.
McDonald, for his part, said the Avondale coaching staff repeatedly drill into their players the need to tackle low and remain calm in the heat of the contest.
He admits it's a work in progress, but remains confident it will not come back to bite his side in the big games later in the season.
"With the referees and touchies wired up, you can't get away from it," McDonald said. "At every training session we tell the boys to keep the tackles down and maintain their discipline to limit the cards because the referees will give you a card.
"We talk about it at training all the time. It's not just us, but all clubs are getting these cards."
Avondale's quest to return to form will see them travel to Hannaford Oval in Wilton, their clash with Bowral moved due to the weather.
The rain and ground closures have led to a disrupted week at training, the team unable to work on the areas of concern identified after last week's 29-7 loss to Tech.
That only adds to the challenge of toppling a physical and well-drilled Bowral side.
"Our general kicking was quite poor and we made too many errors last week," McDonald said. "We need to get some more phases together, spend time with ball in hand. We're turning the ball over too easily and not putting teams under enough pressure.
"Unfortunately training this week has been limited so the boys are under prepared, but everyone is in the same boat. We've just got to get some consistency going, it's so stop-start at the moment.
"We need to get some consistency with training and matches, ball in hand, week in, week out. It's early in the season, so we're not panicking yet but we do need to be better."
Vikings and Shamrocks will also face off in neutral territory, the match to be played at Wilton at 12 before Avondale and Bowral's second grade and first grade sides do battle.
Campbelltown and Kiama will then face off at the ground at 4.30pm.
Finally, Uni's clash with the Shoals has been moved to Shoalhaven, with Camden to host Tech as scheduled.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
