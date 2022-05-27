Detours in place as Picton Road set to close this Sunday

Picton Road will close for maintenance work on Sunday night.
The road will be closed in both directions between the M1 Princes Motorway and Wilton from 8pm until 4am on Monday.
During the closure, vegetation will be removed, guardrails repaired and line markings on the road will be repainted
Detours will be via the M1 Princes Motorway, Mount Ousley Road and Appin Road.
Light vehicles can also use Broughton Pass or Macquarie Pass.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
