Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Jury reaches verdict in Woonona body-in-bin manslaughter trial

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated May 27 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Valmai 'Jane' Birch, officers at the scene of the crime in 2011 and police arrest David Bagster in October 2019.

David Bagster has been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of his girlfriend Valmai "Jane" Birch, whose decomposing body was found in a wheelie bin inside her Woonona unit 11 years ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Tonkin

Shannon Tonkin

Court reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.