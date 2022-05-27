Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Why Fairy Meadow Demonstration School was gifted a learning art resource

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 27 2022 - 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL GIFT: . Fairy Meadow Demonstration School students Sophia Teao, Orlando Beer, Eli Dimanoski, Todor Pjevac and Stella Steven accepted the bowl from The ArtHitects duo Renji Teoh and Gary Carsley. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Gary Carsley and Renji Teoh from The ArtHitects have generously gifted their wonderful 'Illawarra Landscape in a bowl' to Fairy Meadow Demonstration School as an educational resource to provide learning opportunities for the students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.