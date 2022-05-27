"These acts of giving gave us the idea to donate The Escarpment, (2022) a moving water Bowl Scape that represents the geological and topographical features in miniature of the scenic Illawarra Escarpment, to a local school. We were aware that The Escarpment as a microcosm of the region could be a valuable teaching and learning resource and are pleased that it will remain in the community as a living record of our time here."