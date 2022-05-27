Gary Carsley and Renji Teoh from The ArtHitects have generously gifted their wonderful 'Illawarra Landscape in a bowl' to Fairy Meadow Demonstration School as an educational resource to provide learning opportunities for the students.
Visual arts specialist Louise Alexander from Fairy Meadow Demonstration School was the first teacher to respond to Wollongong Art Gallery's call out to Illawarra schools.
Students will learn to maintain the exquisite miniature garden and live fish while learning about traditional Chinese and Japanese gardens.
Fairy Meadow Demonstration School principal Alison Rourke thanked the ArtHitects for their wonderful gift. She said art at the school was valued as a specialist role.
"Our art teacher Ms Louise Alexander has the opportunity of working with every child in the school once per week for an hour lesson," Ms Rourke said. "Over the years at FMDS, students develop exceptional skills as artists as well as an appreciation for the art and work of artists around the world.
"Exhibitions of our children's work brings much joy and admiration at the level of skill and creativity our students display. At our school every child is an artist who has the opportunity to trust their ideas and explore what is possible."
We were aware that The Escarpment as a microcosm of the region could be a valuable teaching and learning resource and are pleased that it will remain in the community as a living record of our time here.- Gary Carsley and Renji Teoh from The ArtHitects
Gary Carsley and Renji Teoh said they chose the school because they were impressed by teacher Louise Alexander's reasons for responding to the offer.
The artists stated that the 3,563 80 gsm A4 photocopies that make up the interior and exterior architecture and landscape vistas of the Illawarra Pavilion had to be trimmed and numbered before being applied by the ArtHitects and the many community members who volunteered to help them over 24 consecutive days.
"We are mindful that without the display of civic virtue by the many friends of Wollongong Art Gallery we would not have been able to realise a project of this scale and ambition," the duo said.
"Similarly, the Mann-Tatlow Collection which our work gives new context too was a gift to the City of Wollongong and another expression of service to and generosity towards the community.
"These acts of giving gave us the idea to donate The Escarpment, (2022) a moving water Bowl Scape that represents the geological and topographical features in miniature of the scenic Illawarra Escarpment, to a local school. We were aware that The Escarpment as a microcosm of the region could be a valuable teaching and learning resource and are pleased that it will remain in the community as a living record of our time here."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
