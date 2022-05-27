From the Hill: De La Salle facing biggest test as Butchers look to continue 'Mudbowl' roll

The boys are back talking all things Illawarra Rugby League, debriefing the Thirroul-Collegians 'Mudbowl' that saw the Butchers edge out a 2-0 win (yes, you read that right).
De La Salle continued an impressive unbeaten start with a 46-12 win over Dapto, but the newbies will face their biggest test to date when they host the Butchers in an NRL curtain-raiser at Pointsbet Stadium.
The boys also review, and preview, everything else on offer in the Mojo Homes Cup. Crack a tin, tune in, and we'll see you on the hill.
