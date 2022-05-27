TEAM LIST FRIDAY: Butchers showdown with new contender De La Salle headlines round five

De La Salle have been the surprise packets so far, winning their first three games by a combined 100-28 margin, but the newcomers face their biggest test thus far against perrenial contenders Thirroul at Pointsbet Stadium on Saturday.
Thirroul edged home 2-0 over Collegians in atrocious conditions last week and will be looking to keep the momentum going.
Collegians quickly flushed that effort last week and will be looking to return to the winner's circle against Dapto, who were game but outgunned against De La last week.
Wests will be looking to prolong a win-less start to Cronulla Caringbah's shift to the Illawarra competition at Henson Park, while Helensburgh will be out to build on their fist win of the season last week when they take on Corrimal in a fixture shifted to Loseby Oval Bowral.
