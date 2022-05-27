Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TEAM LIST FRIDAY: Butchers showdown with new contender De La Salle headlines round five

May 27 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM LIST FRIDAY: Butchers showdown with new contender De La Salle headlines round five

De La Salle have been the surprise packets so far, winning their first three games by a combined 100-28 margin, but the newcomers face their biggest test thus far against perrenial contenders Thirroul at Pointsbet Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.