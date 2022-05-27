Illawarra Mercury
Justice after 11 years for Woonona manslaughter victim Valmai Jane Birch

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
Clockwise from top left, police arrest David Bagster in October 2019; on March 9, 2011 CCTV captured some of the last images of Valmai Jane Birch, with her killer David Bagster; Ms Birch was described as "everyone's friends"; and police in Woonona after the discovery of her body in March 2011.

After 11 years and two trials, the justice system has delivered an answer to the question of who killed Woonona woman Valmai Jane Birch.

